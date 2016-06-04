







4.06.2016 Kategorie: Ausstellung World Stamp Show New York Deutsche Aussteller räumen ab (BDPh) Äußert erfolgreiche Prämierungen erhielten die deutschen Aussteller bei der Weltausstellung am Big Apple. Insgesamt sechs Gold- und fünf Grossgold- Auszeichungen wurden erzielt. Bester Deutscher Aussteller mit 97 Punkten ist Ralph Ebner. Dr. Wolf Hess wurde als Kandidat zum nationalen Grand Prix nominiert. Besonders erfolgreich waren die thematischen Exponate mit insgesamt drei Mal 96 Punkten. Alle Ergebnisse hier: Schmidt, Alfred The Statues of Knight Roland Medieval Symbols of Civic Rights in Central Europe CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS Bauer, Wolfgang Greece-Incoming and Outgoing Mail from 1828 from pre-stamp up to UPU 1875 CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS Bauer, Wolfgang Large Hermes Heads of Greece 1861-1867 and Combination Frankings CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS Ebner, Ralph The leave underprint revenues from Austrian Empire and its countries 1854-1875 97 LG Special prize for treatment Hess, Dr. Wolf Life and fate of the American Natives 96 LG Special prize for knowledge; NGPN König, Lutz Pigeons-Great diversity in the wild-Domesticated and admired by man 96 LG Maas, Joachim Mathematics, a science between theory and application 96 LG Special prize for treatment Krauss, Karlfried Prussia as the Main Link of the Russian-Polish Mail with the West 95 LG Meyer, Friedrich Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Letters of the various postal administrations 93 G Knapp, Arnim Correspondenz of Saxony with the Old-Italian States 91 G Schewe, Michael Kingdom of Saxony Post 91 G Beyerodt, Rolf Schleswig-Holstein before 1868 90 G Heck, Peter The Netherlands  Postmarks, from the First to 1813/14 90 G Petry, Claus The Air Field Post Admission Stamp of the German Empire 90 G Springer, Christian Saxony letters during the 30 year war 1618-1648 90 G Meyer, Friedrich The First Postal Convention between Great Britain and the Kingdom of Hanover 88 LV Springer, Renate The Saxon Military Post and Field Post of the Napoleonic Era 1806-1818 86 LV Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus Edition DOR Vol. XXXII:Brazil-The Bulls Eye Stamps of 1843  The Dr. Hugo Goeggel Collection 85 LV Fuchs, Rainer Tibet 1912-1960. The Stamps and their Usage 85 LV Radzuweit, Thomas The Development of the United Nations 85 LV Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus Edition DOR Vol XL: Classic Peru 1857-1873  The Julio Lugon Badaraco Collection 83 V Eckert, Steffen Fiscal Legislation and Taxes in Baden from 1628 to 1952 82 V Bruschsal, JBF French Republic-Postage Stamps Type Semeuse 81 V Eckert, Steffen Fiscal Legislation and Taxes in Saxony from 1682 to 1952 80 V Petriuk, Stefan Mongolia 1878-1941 Postal History 80 V Richter, Eberhard Specialized catalogue of Se-tenant stamps and stamp booklets of the DDR (part 1,2,3) 80 V Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus Edition DOR Vol. XLI: Schleswig: From Danish Duchy 1625 to Plebiscite 1920? The Christopher King Collection 78 LS Richter, Eberhard Setenant stamps of the DDR, Printing plate ?aws and printing errors 78 LS Koehler, Niklas Technology in Agriculture 77 LS Tampe, Marcel Elephants 72 S Beyerodt, Rolf Postfreimarken in Schleswig-Holstein 1850-1867 71 S Koehler, Pascal Herbivorous Dinosaurs 70 S Wehner, Andreas M. Fundamentales of AM POST Stamps in Germany, American Print 70 S Peter Laub, Hubert Tretner A Contribution to the history of competitive philatelic exhibition activity in the Halle/ Saale Region 1955-1990 67 SB Guhl, Klaus Greetings From The United Nations. Personalized Stamps 2003-2014 66 SB

