4.06.2016 Kategorie: Ausstellung
World Stamp Show New York

Deutsche Aussteller räumen ab

(BDPh) Äußert erfolgreiche Prämierungen erhielten die deutschen Aussteller bei der Weltausstellung am Big Apple. Insgesamt sechs Gold- und fünf Grossgold- Auszeichungen wurden erzielt. Bester Deutscher Aussteller mit 97 Punkten ist Ralph Ebner. Dr. Wolf Hess wurde als Kandidat zum nationalen Grand Prix nominiert. Besonders erfolgreich waren die thematischen Exponate mit insgesamt drei Mal 96 Punkten. Alle Ergebnisse hier:

 

Schmidt, Alfred

The Statues of Knight Roland Medieval Symbols of Civic Rights in Central Europe

CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS

Bauer, Wolfgang

Greece-Incoming and Outgoing Mail from 1828 from pre-stamp up to UPU 1875

CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS

Bauer, Wolfgang

Large Hermes Heads of Greece 1861-1867 and Combination Frankings

CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS

Ebner, Ralph

The leave underprint revenues from Austrian Empire and its countries 1854-1875

97

LG

Special prize for treatment

Hess, Dr. Wolf

Life and fate of the American Natives

96

LG

Special prize for knowledge; NGPN

König, Lutz

Pigeons-Great diversity in the wild-Domesticated and admired by man

96

LG

Maas, Joachim

Mathematics, a science between theory and application

96

LG

Special prize for treatment

Krauss, Karlfried

Prussia as the Main Link of the Russian-Polish Mail with the West

95

LG

Meyer, Friedrich

Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Letters of the various postal administrations

93

G

Knapp, Arnim

Correspondenz of Saxony with the Old-Italian States

91

G

Schewe, Michael

Kingdom of Saxony Post

91

G

Beyerodt, Rolf

Schleswig-Holstein before 1868

90

G

Heck, Peter

The Netherlands  Postmarks, from the First to 1813/14

90

G

Petry, Claus

The Air Field Post Admission Stamp of the German Empire

90

G

Springer, Christian

Saxony letters during the 30 year war 1618-1648

90

G

Meyer, Friedrich

The First Postal Convention between Great Britain and the Kingdom of Hanover

88

LV

Springer, Renate

The Saxon Military Post and Field Post of the Napoleonic Era 1806-1818

86

LV

Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus

Edition DOR Vol. XXXII:Brazil-The Bulls Eye Stamps of 1843  The Dr. Hugo Goeggel Collection

85

LV

Fuchs, Rainer

Tibet 1912-1960. The Stamps and their Usage

85

LV

Radzuweit, Thomas

The Development of the United Nations

85

LV

Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus

Edition DOR Vol XL: Classic Peru 1857-1873  The Julio Lugon Badaraco Collection

83

V

Eckert, Steffen

Fiscal Legislation and Taxes in Baden from 1628 to 1952

82

V

Bruschsal, JBF

French Republic-Postage Stamps Type Semeuse

81

V

Eckert, Steffen

Fiscal Legislation and Taxes in Saxony from 1682 to 1952

80

V

Petriuk, Stefan

Mongolia 1878-1941 Postal History

80

V

Richter, Eberhard

Specialized catalogue of Se-tenant stamps and stamp booklets of the DDR (part 1,2,3)

80

V

Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus

Edition DOR Vol. XLI: Schleswig: From Danish Duchy 1625 to Plebiscite 1920? The Christopher King Collection

78

LS

Richter, Eberhard

Setenant stamps of the DDR, Printing plate ?aws and printing errors

78

LS

Koehler, Niklas

Technology in Agriculture

77

LS

Tampe, Marcel

Elephants

72

S

Beyerodt, Rolf

Postfreimarken in Schleswig-Holstein 1850-1867

71

S

Koehler, Pascal

Herbivorous Dinosaurs

70

S

Wehner, Andreas M.

Fundamentales of AM POST Stamps in Germany, American Print

70

S

Peter Laub, Hubert Tretner

A Contribution to the history of competitive philatelic exhibition activity in the Halle/ Saale Region 1955-1990

67

SB

Guhl, Klaus

Greetings From The United Nations. Personalized Stamps 2003-2014

66

SB

