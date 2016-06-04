|
Schmidt, Alfred
|
The Statues of Knight Roland Medieval Symbols of Civic Rights in Central Europe
|
|
|
CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS
|
Bauer, Wolfgang
|
Greece-Incoming and Outgoing Mail from 1828 from pre-stamp up to UPU 1875
|
|
|
CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS
|
Bauer, Wolfgang
|
Large Hermes Heads of Greece 1861-1867 and Combination Frankings
|
|
|
CHAMPIONSHIP CLASS
|
Ebner, Ralph
|
The leave underprint revenues from Austrian Empire and its countries 1854-1875
|
97
|
LG
|
Special prize for treatment
|
Hess, Dr. Wolf
|
Life and fate of the American Natives
|
96
|
LG
|
Special prize for knowledge; NGPN
|
König, Lutz
|
Pigeons-Great diversity in the wild-Domesticated and admired by man
|
96
|
LG
|
|
Maas, Joachim
|
Mathematics, a science between theory and application
|
96
|
LG
|
Special prize for treatment
|
Krauss, Karlfried
|
Prussia as the Main Link of the Russian-Polish Mail with the West
|
95
|
LG
|
|
Meyer, Friedrich
|
Free Hanseatic City of Bremen, Letters of the various postal administrations
|
93
|
G
|
|
Knapp, Arnim
|
Correspondenz of Saxony with the Old-Italian States
|
91
|
G
|
|
Schewe, Michael
|
Kingdom of Saxony Post
|
91
|
G
|
|
Beyerodt, Rolf
|
Schleswig-Holstein before 1868
|
90
|
G
|
|
Heck, Peter
|
The Netherlands Postmarks, from the First to 1813/14
|
90
|
G
|
|
Petry, Claus
|
The Air Field Post Admission Stamp of the German Empire
|
90
|
G
|
|
Springer, Christian
|
Saxony letters during the 30 year war 1618-1648
|
90
|
G
|
|
Meyer, Friedrich
|
The First Postal Convention between Great Britain and the Kingdom of Hanover
|
88
|
LV
|
|
Springer, Renate
|
The Saxon Military Post and Field Post of the Napoleonic Era 1806-1818
|
86
|
LV
|
|
Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus
|
Edition DOR Vol. XXXII:Brazil-The Bulls Eye Stamps of 1843 The Dr. Hugo Goeggel Collection
|
85
|
LV
|
|
Fuchs, Rainer
|
Tibet 1912-1960. The Stamps and their Usage
|
85
|
LV
|
|
Radzuweit, Thomas
|
The Development of the United Nations
|
85
|
LV
|
|
Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus
|
Edition DOR Vol XL: Classic Peru 1857-1873 The Julio Lugon Badaraco Collection
|
83
|
V
|
|
Eckert, Steffen
|
Fiscal Legislation and Taxes in Baden from 1628 to 1952
|
82
|
V
|
|
Bruschsal, JBF
|
French Republic-Postage Stamps Type Semeuse
|
81
|
V
|
|
Eckert, Steffen
|
Fiscal Legislation and Taxes in Saxony from 1682 to 1952
|
80
|
V
|
|
Petriuk, Stefan
|
Mongolia 1878-1941 Postal History
|
80
|
V
|
|
Richter, Eberhard
|
Specialized catalogue of Se-tenant stamps and stamp booklets of the DDR (part 1,2,3)
|
80
|
V
|
|
Heinrich Koehler Auktionshaus
|
Edition DOR Vol. XLI: Schleswig: From Danish Duchy 1625 to Plebiscite 1920? The Christopher King Collection
|
78
|
LS
|
|
Richter, Eberhard
|
Setenant stamps of the DDR, Printing plate ?aws and printing errors
|
78
|
LS
|
|
Koehler, Niklas
|
Technology in Agriculture
|
77
|
LS
|
|
Tampe, Marcel
|
Elephants
|
72
|
S
|
|
Beyerodt, Rolf
|
Postfreimarken in Schleswig-Holstein 1850-1867
|
71
|
S
|
|
Koehler, Pascal
|
Herbivorous Dinosaurs
|
70
|
S
|
|
Wehner, Andreas M.
|
Fundamentales of AM POST Stamps in Germany, American Print
|
70
|
S
|
|
Peter Laub, Hubert Tretner
|
A Contribution to the history of competitive philatelic exhibition activity in the Halle/ Saale Region 1955-1990
|
67
|
SB
|
|
Guhl, Klaus
|
Greetings From The United Nations. Personalized Stamps 2003-2014
|
66
|
SB
|